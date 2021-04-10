XRP Soars 31% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Soars 31% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.32462 by 12:04 (16:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 30.86% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $59.14871B, or 2.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.00711 to $1.32470 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 103.07%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.67815B or 12.59% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5688 to $1.3247 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 59.74% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,498.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.97% on the day.

was trading at $2,167.15 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,127.46903B or 54.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $249.26554B or 12.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.