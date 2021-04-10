XRP price surge defies SEC’s clamp-down on crypto By Cointelegraph

You don’t own me: XRP price surge defies SEC’s clamp-down on crypto
After the United States Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a lawsuit against alleging that the firm had been indulging in the sale of securities worth $1.3 billion, a number of prominent exchanges across the globe (including Coinbase, Kraken, OKCoin) proceeded to delist Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP, from their platforms.
As a result, many across the globe thought it was just a matter of time before the once-promising project died a slow-but-sure death; however, it seems that XRP has been on a tear ever since the bad news dropped, with the cryptocurrency’s value having risen by over 100% since the start of April — currently trading at around $1.03.
XRP: You either love it or hate it
XRP gains social media traction again
What lies ahead for XRP and crypto?
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.