XRP Jumps 20% In Rally By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $1.21350 by 08:47 (12:47 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 20.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $54.25309B, or 2.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.00711 to $1.21409 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 88.87%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17,834.23419B or 197.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5688 to $1.2141 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 63.12% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,257.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,153.63 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.58%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,128.27547B or 55.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $249.52646B or 12.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.