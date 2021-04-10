XRP futures open interest reaches $1.2 billion record By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

XRP futures open interest reaches $1.2 billion record

XRP price’s journey to $1 this year has been nothing short of spectacular, considering the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against initiated in December 2020. The regulator alleges that XRP was a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering, and both CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen are also in the crosshairs.

On Tuesday, Ripple Labs was granted access to the SEC’s documents “expressing the agency’s interpretation or views” on the subject of crypto assets.

XRP price in USD at Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
XRP futures aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt
Top cryptocurrencies 1-month performance and volumes. Source: Nomics
VORTECS™ Score vs. XRP price (white). Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

