XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.12661 by 03:23 (07:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $50.68051B, or 2.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.00711 to $1.12741 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 71.9%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.68743B or 7.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5688 to $1.1274 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 65.76% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,643.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.55% on the day.

was trading at $2,168.28 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,137.65431B or 55.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $251.08939B or 12.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.