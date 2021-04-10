Why’s Bitcoin stuck under $60,000? The gold market cap may hold the answer By Cointelegraph

Why’s Bitcoin stuck under $60,000? The gold market cap may hold the answer
After rallying more than 100% in 2021, (BTC) seems to be struggling to turn the $60,000 level into support. After all, what is so special about this magic round number and its accompanying $1 trillion market capitalization?
Gold’s $11 trillion market cap might hold the answer, as Bitcoin’s current trading volume and the amount held by institutional investors seem to match 10% of the precious metal’s numbers.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.