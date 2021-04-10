What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for Martinsville night race

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

This week’s answer to “What time is the NASCAR race today?” is completely different than the responses that were given for the first seven races of the Cup Series season.

Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, will be the first night race of the 2021 campaign.

Night racing is a recent phenomenon at Martinsville. Track operators installed permanent lights in 2017 and the first Cup Series nighttime race at the facility was run last June. Martin Truex Jr. won it.  

Below is all you need to know about the schedule for Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville.

MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Saturday, April 10
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV time)

The green flag for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, is scheduled to wave at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox and Fox Sports 1 will televise NASCAR races during the first four months of the Cup Series schedule, through the June 13 All-Star Race at Texas. FS1 will air Saturday’s race, the eighth of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season.

NBC and NBC Sports Network are scheduled to air the remaining NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021, including the playoffs.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy will call the race with the assistance of analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.

NASCAR live stream for Martinsville race

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Martinsville live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports App.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are six OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming options that carry FS1 — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, Vidgo and AT&T TV. Of these, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free-trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule

Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
April 10Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500Martinsville Speedway7:30 p.m.FS1MRN
April 18Toyota Owners 400Richmond Raceway3 p.m.FoxMRN
April 25GEICO 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.FoxMRN
May 2NASCAR Cup Series Race at KansasKansas Speedway3 p.m.FS1MRN
May 9NASCAR Cup Series Race at DarlingtonDarlington Raceway3:30 p.m.FS1MRN
May 16Drydene 400Dover International Speedway2 p.m.FS1MRN
May 23NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTACircuit of the Americas2:30 p.m.FS1PRN
May 30Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway6 p.m.FoxPRN
June 6Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway4 p.m.FS1PRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star OpenTexas Motor Speedway6 p.m.FS1MRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star RaceTexas Motor Speedway8 p.m.FS1MRN
June 20Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 26NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1Pocono Raceway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 27NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2Pocono Raceway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
July 4NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road AmericaRoad America2:30 p.m.NBCMRN
July 11Quaker State 400 Presented by WalmartAtlanta Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN
July 18Foxwoods Resort Casino 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Aug. 8Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 15Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia LineIndianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course1 p.m.NBCIMS
Aug. 22FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 28Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway7 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 5Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway6 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 11Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Raceway7:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 18Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway7:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 26South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway7 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Oct. 3YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.NBCMRN
Oct. 10Bank of America ROVAL 400Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course2 p.m.NBCPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Oct. 17Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500Texas Motor Speedway2 p.m.NBCPRN
Oct. 24Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Oct. 31Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway2 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Nov. 7NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipPhoenix Raceway3 p.m.NBCMRN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR