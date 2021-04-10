What channel is the Masters on today? TV coverage, live streams for Saturday’s Round 3

Tiger Woods will not participate in the 2021 Masters Tournament as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a February car crash, but this year’s event should still provide plenty of excitement.

Dustin Johnson will be looking to add another green jacket to his closet after winning the 2020 Masters just a few months ago. He will be facing some stiff competition, though, with top golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas hoping to enjoy a long weekend at Augusta National.

Here is a complete guide to watching the 2021 Masters, including the start time and TV channels for each round.

What channel is the Masters on today?

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS.

Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.

Masters TV schedule 2021

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

Masters tee times 2021

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Saturday’s Round 3.

Round 3: Friday, April 10