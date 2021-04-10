Wasatch Advisors established new holdings in StepStone Group Inc. By Investing.com



On the 31st of March, Wasatch Advisors purchased 3.8 million StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares for $133 million at an average price of $35.27 per share.

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. are up 3.77% since the transaction.

Wasatch Advisors’s holding in StepStone Group Inc. established a new holding of about 3.8 million shares with the purchase.

Wasatch Advisors first bought StepStone Group Inc. stock in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Wasatch Advisors also owns Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:), iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fun (EEM), Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ET (SMIN) and Ishares MSCI India ETF (INDA).

StepStone Group Inc. is its number one position by number of shares and market value among general finance stocks.

Other investors who also introduced STEP shares to their portfolio include California State Teachers Retirement System and Citigroup (NYSE:).

In contrast, Squarepoint Ops reduced STEP shares, while Millennium Management, Brookfield Asset Management, and Point72 Asset Management sold all their STEP shares.

Wasatch Advisors has also recently reduced their share in Purple Innovation, Inc.

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $5.1 million.

Wasatch Advisors also reduced their share in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:), Cantel Medical Corp . (NYSE:), The Ensign Group , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:), Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Globant S.A. (GLOB), Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:), Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:), PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:).

The total value of the shares sold is estimated at around $117 million.

Additionally, Wasatch Advisors increased their share in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:), 1 800 FLOWERS COM (FLWS), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:), Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:), RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:), CryoLife, Inc. (CRY), Kadant Inc (NYSE:), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:), Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:), Eagle Bancorp , Inc. (NASDAQ:), National CineMedia Inc (NCMI), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorpor (LGND), Monro, Inc. (MNRO), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:), Transcat , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:), NAPCO Security Technologies, In (NSSC), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Fabrinet (NYSE:), Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Esperion (NASDAQ:) Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), LGI Homes , Inc. (NASDAQ:), Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), HealthEquity Inc (HQY), CyberArk (CYBR), Kornit Digital Ltd . (NASDAQ:), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:), Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:), nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Exagen Inc . (NASDAQ:), Medallia Inc (NYSE:) and The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $827 million.