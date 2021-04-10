Tracey Emin Reaches ‘Big Milestone’ as She Beats Cancer After Multiple Surgeries

WENN

The British artist is celebrating as she wins her battle with cancer after going under the knife multiple times following bladder cancer diagnosis last year.

AceShowbiz –

Artist Tracey Emin is winning her battle with cancer after a series of major surgeries.

The Brit tells BBC Newsnight she reached a “big, big milestone” last week (ends02Apr21) when her three-monthly scans came back “all clear.”

Emin, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer last year (20) had her bladder removed, a full hysterectomy, her urethra removed, her lymph nodes removed, and “half of my vagina removed,” but she admits her health crisis made her more passionate as an artist.

“I never realised how much I wanted to live until I thought I was going to die,” she said, adding she has been fitted with urostomy bag, which is a “major disability” because it needs to be emptied as frequently as every 20 minutes.

“You never know when it’s going to happen,” she said.

Emin’s joint exhibition with late artist Edvard Munch will re-open at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in May (21).

“This government has decided to categorise museums as leisure and entertainment.. Same as pubs and nightclubs ..,” she wrote on Instagram. “From a selfish personal point of view I find this heart breaking.. not only dose (sic) no one see my show we have been working on and planing for three years.. but it will be years before I exhibit in a public museum space in London again.”

“I am also starved of seeing art. I am desperate for culturel sustenance.. As millions of people are. We are one of the very few countries not to have our museum doors open,” she concluded. “Man nor woman can live on food alone.”