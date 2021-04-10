These Celebrities Surprisingly Dabbling in Marijuana Business

Pexels/Michael Fischer

As unlikely as it may seem, these well-known actors, singers and other public figures have acknowledged the benefits of cannabis as a drug and cashed on it.

For years, people have been debating about the duality of cannabis as a drug. While medical world has reaped benefits from it, inappropriate use of it, which is often related to recreational purpose, may bring negative side effects to the consumer.

For this reason, most countries if the world ban the possession, use and cultivation of cannabis, though medical use of the drug, also known as marijuana, has been legalized in a greater number of countries. Still, with the high demand for it, a number of countries and several states in the United States have legalized recreational use of cannabis.

Surprisingly, a number of celebrities have cashed in on the legalization of marijuana and invested in it, despite the potential harm it may cause to their image. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the stars who have jumped in the marijuana business.

1. Margaret Cho WENN/FayesVision Margaret Cho is not joking when it comes to marijuana business. Having acknowledged its benefits, saying on TruTV in November 2015 that “it stimulates everything your creativity, your hunger,” the comedian has designed her own strain of cannabis known as Margaret Cho-G. A cut of the famous OG Kush available in Bay Area, California, it promises to deliver the powerfully tranquilizing effects that any OG Kush enthusiast will appreciate while also giving a jolt of laughing fits.

2. Melissa Etheridge WENN/Charlie Steffens Having attributed her healing from cancer to smoking weed, Melissa Etheridge entered marijuana business in 2014. Starting with a cannabis-infused wine, she later made more cannabis products available for California medical patients. When explaining her aim with the products, she said, “[It] is for the person who is looking to unwind at night and not have a couple of drinks and feel like crap in the morning.”

3. Willie Nelson WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Musician, singer, songwriter, author, poet and actor Willie Nelson added another title to his resume when he founded Willie’s Reserve. Having been an avid weed smokers for years, he only started the business at 82 years old after marijuana was legalized in different parts of the U.S. Honoring the country star’s vision, the firm emphasizes its relationship with producers, offering website users the option to “meet the farmers” and receive profiles of each producing farm.

4. Whoopi Goldberg WENN/Derrick Salters Whoopi Goldberg started her marijuana business with a different approach. Teaming up with industry veteran Maya Elisabeth, she co-founded Whoopi and Maya, which focused on a line of women’s health products designed to relieve menstrual cramps, in 2016. Unfortunately, the firm is no longer operating since 2020 after the “Sister Act” actress exited the company due to an unsolved dispute with Elisabeth. “The board still has the company, but it’s a much different company without Whoopi’s name on it,” co-founder Rick Cusick said of why he didn’t think the firm would survive post-Goldberg’s exit.

5. Chelsea Handler WENN/Avalon Another female celebrity dabbling in marijuana business, Chelsea Handler teamed up with Norcal Cannabis in San Francisco to create her own line of cannabis products. The comedian developed the line from female’s perspective, as it’s declared that its mission is “to create a brand that celebrates sisterhood while providing accessibility to those in need aligns with our values at NorCal.” Through her own line, Handler also wants to destigmatize the plant and make it less shameful.

6. John Legend WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award doesn’t kill John Legend‘s entrepreneur ambition. As part of it, he decided to invest in San Mateo-based Plus Products Inc. in 2019. Under the partnership, the singer/songwriter also advocates for the company’s hemp CBD products. “I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” he said when announcing his partnership with the company, gushing, “I appreciate that they’re committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated.”

7. Kristen Bell WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Between acting and raising two children, Kristen Bell is also running a CBD skincare line. Teaming up with Toronto-based Cronos Group Inc., she launched her own brand, Happy Dance, in 2020. The line is made up of three relaxing products: a bath bomb, a body butter and a coconut melt. Taking the advantage of the plants without the compound that gives a “high,” the products seek to deliver CBD’s skin-soothing properties.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow WENN/Instar Compared to her vagina-scented candles and other controversial Goop products, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s investment in cannabis industry was perhaps a no-brainer. In 2020, the actress announced she’s backing Cann, an cannabis-infused beverage maker. Calling cannabis a “hero ingredient of the future” for wellness, the 48-year-old mother of two tries to provide an alternative to alcohol for those who want to explore sober drinks.

9. Scooter Braun WENN/Patricia Schlein Having successfully managed the career of a handful of globally popular musicians such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Scooter Braun further challenged himself by entering marijuana industry. Back in February 2020, it was announced that the record executive joined a $22m financing round in a German cannabis startup, Sanity Group, which focuses on the medical cannabis and “wellness” markets.