Home Sports The most recent no-hitter for all 30 MLB teams

The most recent no-hitter for all 30 MLB teams

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

The Padres finally have their no-hitter.

They recorded the first one in franchise history on April 9, 2021, as right-hander Joe Musgrove blanked the Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas . Musgrove, a native of nearby El Cajon, Calif., ended the drought after 8,206 games. The franchise debuted in 1969 as a National League expansion club.

Musgrove was a hit batsman away from vying for a perfect game. He nicked Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning. He walked none and struck out 10 in his first career complete game.  

MORE: 10 single-season MLB feats we’ll never see again

There have been more than 215,000 games in MLB history but there have been just over 300 no-hitters thrown, meaning the members of the no-hit club are among some pretty elite company.

No-hitters come in all shapes and sizes, with no two no-nos looking the same. Below you can see every team’s most recent no-hitter, every perfect game and more.

No-hitter vs. perfect game

A perfect game only occurs when the pitcher doesn’t allow a single baserunner in the game, as in 27 batters up and 27 batters down. In a no-hitter baserunners are allowed, by walk, hit by pitch, error and so forth. Every perfect game is a no-hitter, but not every no-hitter is a perfect game.

Postseason no-hitters

In baseball history, there have only been two no-hitters thrown in the postseason.

The first was Don Larsen’s perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series.

The late, great Hall of Famer Roy Halladay joined Larsen as the second man to throw a no-hitter in the postseason when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NLDS. 

Most recent no-hitters

TeamPitcherDateOpponent
Arizona DiamondbacksEdwin JacksonJune 25, 2010Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta BravesKent MerckerApril 8, 1994Los Angeles Dodgers
Baltimore OriolesCombined: Bob Milacki (6 IP)
Mike Flanagan (1 IP)
Mark Williamson (1 IP)
Gregg Olson (1 IP)		July 13, 1991Oakland Athletics
Boston Red SoxJon LesterMay 19, 2008Kansas City Royals
Chicago CubsAlec MillsSept. 13, 2020Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago White SoxLucas GiolitoAug. 25, 2020Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati RedsHomer BaileyJuly 3, 2013San Francisco Giants
Cleveland IndiansLen BarkerMay 15, 1981Toronto Blue Jays
Colorado RockiesUbaldo JimenezApril 17, 2010Atlanta Braves
Detroit TigersJustin VerlanderMay 7, 2011Toronto Blue Jays
Houston AstrosJustin VerlanderSept. 1, 2019Toronto Blue Jays
Kansas City RoyalsBrett SaberhagenAug. 26, 1991Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles AngelsCombined: Taylor Cole (2 IP)
Félix Peña (7 IP)		July 12, 2019Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles DodgersCombined: Walker Buehler (6 IP)
Tony Cingrani (1 IP)
Yimi Garcia (1 IP)
Adam Liberator (1 IP)		May 4, 2018San Diego Padres
Miami MarlinsEdinson VolquezJune 3, 2017Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee BrewersJuan NievesApril 15, 1987Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota TwinsFrancisco LirianoMay 3, 2011Chicago White Sox
New York MetsJohan SantanaJune 1, 2012St. Louis Cardinals
New York YankeesDavid ConeJuly 18, 1999Montreal Expos
Oakland AthleticsMike FiersMay 7, 2019Cincinnati Reds
Philadelphia PhilliesCole HamelsJuly 25, 2015Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh PiratesCombined: Francisco Cordova (9 IP)
Ricardo Rincón (1 IP)		July 12, 1997Houston Astros
San Diego PadresJoe MusgroveApril 9, 2021Texas Rangers
San Francisco GiantsChris HestonJune 9, 2015New York Mets
Seattle MarinersJames PaxtonMay 8, 2018Toronto Blue Jays
St. Louis CardinalsBud SmithSept. 3, 2001San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay RaysMatt GarzaJuly 26, 2010Detroit Tigers
Texas RangersKenny RogersJuly 28, 1994California Angels
Toronto Blue JaysDave StiebSept. 2, 1990Cleveland Indians
Washington NationalsMax ScherzerOct. 3, 2015New York Mets

Bold lettering denotes a perfect game.

List of perfect games

Since 1903 — the World Series era — there have been 21 perfect games. There have been 23 perfectos total when factoring in pre-modern era play.

PitcherDateTeamOpponent
Felix HernandezAug. 15, 2012Seattle MarinersTampa Bay Rays
Matt CainJune 13, 2012San Francisco GiantsHouston Astros
Philip HumberApr. 21, 2012Chicago White SoxSeattle Mariners
Roy HalladayMay 29, 2010Philadelphia PhilliesFlorida Marlins
Dallas BradenMay 9, 2010Oakland A’sTampa Bay Rays
Mark BuehrleJuly 23, 2009Chicago White SoxTampa Bay Rays
Randy JohnsonMay 18, 2004Arizona DiamondbacksAtlanta Braves
David ConeJuly 18, 1999New York YankeesMontreal Expos
David WellsMay 17, 1998New York YankeesMinnesota Twins
Kenny RogersJuly 28, 1994Texas RangersCalifornia Angels
Dennis MartinezJuly 28, 1991Montreal ExposLos Angeles Dodgers
Tom BrowningSept. 16, 1988Cincinnati RedsLos Angeles Dodgers
Mike WittSept. 30, 1984California AngelsTexas Rangers
Len BarkerMay 15, 1981Cleveland IndiansToronto Blue Jays
Catfish HunterMay 8, 1968Oakland A’sMinnesota Twins
Sandy KoufaxSept. 9, 1965Los Angeles DodgersChicago Cubs
Jim BunningJune 21, 1964Philadelphia PhilliesNew York Mets
Don LarsenOct. 8, 1956New York YankeesBrooklyn Dodgers
Charlie RobertsonApril 30, 1922Chicago White SoxDetroit Tigers
Addie JossOct. 2, 1908Cleveland NapsChicago White Sox
Cy YoungMay 5, 1904Boston AmericansPhiladelphia A’s
John WardJune 17, 1880Providence GraysBuffalo Bisons
Lee RichmondJune 12, 1880Worcester Ruby LegsCleveland Blues

Don Larsen’s perfect game remains the only perfect game in postseason history. 

No-hitters by team

TeamNumber of no-hitters
Los Angeles Dodgers26
Chicago White Sox19
Boston Red Sox18
San Francisco Giants17
Cincinnati Reds16
Chicago Cubs16
Atlanta Braves14
Cleveland Indians14
Philadelphia Phillies13
Oakland Athletics13
Houston Astros12
New York Yankees11
Los Angeles Angels11
St. Louis Cardinals9
Detroit Tigers7
Washington Nationals7
Pittsburgh Pirates6
Miami Marlins6
Seattle Mariners6
Baltimore Orioles (modern)5
Minnesota Twins5
Texas Rangers5
Kansas City Royals4
Louisville Colonels4
Philadelphia Athletics4
Baltimore Orioles (old)3
Arizona Diamondbacks2
Buffalo Bisons2
Columbus Buckeyes2
Providence Grays2
Brooklyn Tip-Tops1
Chicago Chi-Feds/Whales1
Cincinnati Outlaw Reds1
Cleveland Blues1
Cleveland Spiders1
Colorado Rockies1
Kansas City Cowboys1
Kansas City Packers1
Milwaukee Brewers (old)1
Milwaukee Brewers (modern)1
New York Mets1
Pittsburgh Rebels1
Rochester Broncos1
San Diego Padres1
Tampa Bay Rays1
Toronto Blue Jays1

Italic lettering indicates defunct/moved franchises.

RELATED ARTICLES

©