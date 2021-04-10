The Cast Of Community: Then And Now

Since his time as Greendale Community College’s favorite sarcastic, narcissistic, and often-shirtless lawyer (without an actual degree), McHale has acted in a number of shows including The X-Files, Difficult People, Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken (with Community’s Ken Jeong), and Stargirl. In 2016, he starred as an annoyed Gen X magazine editor working with a crew of millennials in the short-lived Sitcom The Great Indoors.

The witty former host of The Soup has also racked up an impressive amount of hosting gigs including Card Sharks, the Tiger King reunion special, and of course the aptly named Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. And of course, we could never forget his episode on RuPaul’s Drag Race where he appeared to annoy the crap out of Michelle Visage. If there is a phrase to describe Mr. McHale it is “booked and busy.”