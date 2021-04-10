Tesla Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Tesla Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Tesla (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Tesla announced earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $10.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7095 on revenue of $10.21B.

Tesla shares are down 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 24.79% from its 52 week high of $900.13 set on January 25. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 7.85% from the start of the year.

Tesla follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Tesla’s report follows an earnings beat by Nike on March 18, who reported EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $10.36B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7635 on revenue of $11.01B.

Volkswagen 10 Pref ADR had matched expectations on March 16 with first quarter EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $80.17B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $80.17B.

