Tenderbake Testnet Launched on Tezos By CoinQuora



Tenderbake Testnet Launched on Tezos



The Tezos ecosystem has seen its share of significant upgrades.

Tenderbake is a solution to dynamic repeated consensus for Blockchains.

Nomadic Labs’ team has recently released a Tezos test net. According to a post on Medium, this will be running a new type of consensus algorithm named Tenderbake,

The announcement adds,

Tenderbake is now closer than ever to a fully-featured economic protocol and is currently being tested to identify potential implementation errors and optimize performance.

The algorithm is a solution to dynamic repeated consensus for Blockchains. It makes use of a classical style of BFT consensus algorithm. This adapts to handle an arbitrarily huge number of validators.

Tenderbake lets users make sure that their transactions are finalized as soon as a block is created. This is very different from the way other popular blockchains work, like , and even the one Tezos currently uses. Using this approach, Tenderbakenet will evaluate the experimental consensus algorithm on a larger scale.

Moreover, Tezos has a record of smooth, easy updates. The on-chain governance mechanism facilitates these. Adding to that, its pace of innovation has recently hastened with a routine of roughly one upgrade every three months.

Over the last three years, the Tezos ecosystem has seen its share of significant upgrades. However, Tenderbake might be the biggest on the horizon to date.

Even though the update is only in the test stage at this moment, there is a lot of excitement surrounding it and its future developments. This is reflective of the community standard achievable when users have a thriving on-chain upgrade model like the one that exists on Tezos.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

