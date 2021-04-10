Taylor Swift Mr. Perfectly Fine And More Celeb Tweets

2.
Lil Nas X was prepared whether or not “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was Billboard’s number 1 song…and then it was:
3.
Taylor Swift dropped “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (one of her vault songs) before the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version):
11.
Missy Elliott shared this video of dancers performing “Lose Control” on the subway:
14.
Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid reunited to celebrate 20 years of Josie and the Pussycats:
15.
And Mindy Kaling made a special request to Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan:
