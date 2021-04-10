Southampton Football Club Can Receive Bonuses in BTC By CoinQuora



Southampton Football Club Can Receive Bonuses in BTC



English Premier League’s (EPL) club, Southampton, can receive bonuses in BTC.

The Football space seems positive about cryptocurrencies.

Due to the new sponsorship deal, English Premier League’s (EPL) club, Southampton, will have a chance to receive bonuses in .

Southampton has entered into a new agreement with a major sponsor. The football club will receive bonus payments in crypto for performance. According to the announcement on its website, Southampton will receive performance bonuses in Bitcoin from betting platform Sportsbet.io.

Interestingly, it is the biggest sponsorship agreement in the club’s history. And the option to be paid certain performance-based bonuses in Bitcoin at the end of each season will provide the opportunity to take advantage of the leading crypto. EPL’s club has extended its contract with the bookmaker for three years.

Curiously, this isn’t the first time that the sports industry closely dealt with crypto. Recently, AC Milan announced that they would launch their own NFTs on the Socios.com app. Similarly, Manchester City is collaborating with Socios.com to launch $CITY Fan Token. Also, NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s NFT drop has made over $ 1.8 million in direct sales.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

