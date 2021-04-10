SingularityNET (AGI) rallies 1,000% as industries aim to merge AI with blockchain By Cointelegraph

SingularityNET (AGI) rallies 1,000% as industries aim to merge AI with blockchain
The internet has reshaped society over the past 40 years, and experts are predicting that digital technologies and artificial intelligence will continue to transform how humans interact with data for the foreseeable future.
One AI-focused cryptocurrency project that has seen tremendous growth since the beginning of 2021 is SingularityNET and its talented humanoid robot named Sophia.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.