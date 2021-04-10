Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Pippen started all 22 games for Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.8% from deep. He also led the Commodores in assists (107) and steals (39).

The 20-year-old is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA titles and was a seven-time All-Star.

Per NBA Draft Room, Pippen is similar to Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and “orchestrates the offense well and is like a coach on the floor.”