Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced Saturday he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. However, he left the possibility of returning to the Commodores open by not signing with an agent.
Pippen started all 22 games for Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.8% from deep. He also led the Commodores in assists (107) and steals (39).
The 20-year-old is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA titles and was a seven-time All-Star.
Per NBA Draft Room, Pippen is similar to Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and “orchestrates the offense well and is like a coach on the floor.”