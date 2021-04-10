Roxanne Shante Tearfully Shares Harrowing Story of DMX’s Childhood

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Roxanne Shante is joining the list of celebrities who have shared their memories of DMX following his passing. But instead of remembering their good times together, the rap legend has opened up about her bond with her late friend over their similar experience of being abused as a child.

Making use of Instagram, the Queen-born artist posted a video on Friday, April 9 to pay tribute to the 50-year-old star. The former member of Juice Crew couldn’t hide her emotion throughout the approximately 8-minute clip as she shed tears as soon as she began her story.

“This is one of the most serious things that I’ve ever said, maybe even one of the most emotional and personal things that I’ve ever said,” she said with trembling voice. “It has to do with DMX and what he had went through. This is not what somebody told me, this is what he said to me,” she noted.

Roxanne shared what DMX had allegedly told her, “When he was younger, his mom had took him to a children’s home and said that they was just going to visit and she left him there. She took him there and she left him there.” She added that as a child, DMX was “too little to defend himself” and “too little to take care of himself,” but he did it anyway.

She then compared DMX’s experience to hers, claiming, “I know what it’s like to run the streets, sleep on the train, sleep in the hallways, tried to sleep at friend’s houses. Have people say you can come stay at they house and they brothers would come try and mess with you or even they fathers and uncles and s**t.”

“As soon as me and DMX came in contact with each other, as soon as me and Earl came in contact with each other, we already knew what was done to that spirit,” Roxane tearfully recalled. “It makes you overly aggressive. It makes you seem angry to people. It makes you seem mad at people. So, people try to find whatever they can in order to overcome that.”

Roxanne wrote in the caption, “No One Knows. There are Happy Grown ups out here that are still Sad hurt and abused Children on the inside,” before adding, “RIP DMX.”

DMX passed away at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday, one week since he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. His family said in a statement to the press, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

The likes of Missy Elliott, Ludacris, Chance the Rapper and T.I. have paid tribute to the late rap star.