Ripple becomes tidal wave, leads weekend pump and notches legal victories By Cointelegraph



Ripple becomes tidal wave, leads weekend pump and notches legal victories



Amid a weekend pump carrying multiple cryptocurrencies higher, Ripple’s looks to be leading the way with a push as high as 30% on the daily — carried on the back of a string of legal victories and rumors of relisting at some exchanges.

Where and are up merely 2.7% and 3.4% respectively on the day, XRP climbed to $1.36 before retreating to $1.32, where it sits at the time of publication. The digital currency is now up 111% on a 7 day basis, and a staggering 544% on the year. The recent push has also buoyed XRP back into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by marketcap, behind only BTC, ETH, and BNB at #4.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph