Richmond woman has mother’s ashes stolen by car thief

A woman has issued a public appeal after her mother’s ashes were stolen from inside her car in inner Melbourne .

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred in Richmond some time between 7pm on Friday night and midday Saturday.

Police are appealing for anyone who spots the urn (pictured) to contact authorities. (Victoria Police)

The ashes were stored inside a small blue container placed inside a white box.

Several other items, including a box of photos. were stolen from the red Mazda 3 sedan while it was parking at the rear of a home on Murphy Street.

In a Facebook post to a Richmond neighbourhood page, the woman described being “absolutely distraught” over the lose.

“If you took them (or know who did), I don’t care about miscellaneous things. Keep them!” she wrote.