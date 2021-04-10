Queen Explain Why They Haven’t Released New Music With Adam Lambert Despite Touring Together

WENN

According to Brian May, he and bandmate Roger Taylor have entered recording studio with the ‘American Idol’ alum but the results haven’t ‘hit the button in the right way.’

Queen have been “trying things out” in the studio with Adam Lambert but the sessions haven’t resulted in any new recordings just yet.

The remaining members of the group, Brian May and Roger Taylor, have been performing live with the former “American Idol” star for a decade, but have never recorded new material with him and it seems fans will have to wait even longer for new songs because the 73-year-old guitarist admitted their recording sessions didn’t turn out the way they had hoped.

Asked about the possibility of a new record, Brian told Guitar Player magazine, “I always say, ‘I don’t know.’ It would have to be a very spontaneous moment.”

“Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up.”

“But up to this point we haven’t felt that anything we’ve done has hit the button in the right way.”

“So it’s not like we’re closed to the idea, it’s just that it hasn’t happened yet.”

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” rocker admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult to think about a new record.

He added, “And to be honest, life has now taken a turn in which it’s very difficult to explore an avenue like that.”

Last year, Queen and Adam Lambert were forced to call off their tour plan.

To tide fans over, they a live album with the “Idol” alum in October. Titled “Queen + Adam Live Around the World“, it featured over 20 personally selected songs performed live by the band members from over 200 shows throughout their history.