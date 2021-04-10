Prince Harry Believed to ‘Do Everything He Can’ to Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN/Avalon/John Rainford

Royal expert Omid Scobie also speculates that the Duke of Sussex is most likely to travel to the U.K. alone without his wife Meghan Markle as the Duchess ‘is heavily pregnant at the moment.’

Prince Harry will try his best not to miss the funeral process of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died on Friday morning, April 9. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke of Sussex, who currently resides in California alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, “will do everything he can” to travel to the U.K. to attend the funeral, which will be a low-key affair held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Omid, who co-wrote “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family”, shared that Harry was “so close” to his grandfather and that his death gave the younger royal “a very difficult time.”

Harry’s determination to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, however, seemingly won’t go without challenge amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Not only is he many miles away from his family and the queen… he is also not able to be immediately part of what is going on over here in the U.K.,” Omid said of the younger brother of Prince William. “The royal family has gotten used to the sort of digital means of communication and he will no doubt be in touch with the family.”

“No doubt his team will be in close communication with Palace officials to find out when that is and if there is going to be enough time for him to arrive here and quarantine,” the author continued. “But I imagine he is going to be doing everything he can to be here and pay his respects to his grandfather.”

“It is extremely likely that Harry will do everything he can to be over here to celebrate the life of his grandfather, a man that he was incredibly close to,” Omid added. He also noted that Harry might be given “diplomatic circumstances” which may exempt him from the typical 10-day quarantine.

Omid further speculated that Harry was most likely to travel alone without his pregnant wife. “Meghan is heavily pregnant at the moment. That makes it very difficult for her to be traveling,” he explained. “Of course with little Archie, an event like this perhaps would not be appropriate.”

“I would imagine that there would be a very likely scenario that happens that Harry is over here representing the entire Sussex family. It will be a difficult moment because I’m sure that Meghan would want to be by Harry’s side for what will be a very difficult time for him,” he said.

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, Harry and Meghan released a statement to pay tribute to the late royal. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021,” the Sussexes wrote in his honor on their Archewell website. “Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”