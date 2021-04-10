Pregnant Halsey Compares Her Baby Bump to Basketball: ‘Spot the Difference’

Instagram

Since announcing that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, the ‘Without Me’ hitmaker has been offering fans with updates on her pregnancy.

Halsey has jokingly compared her growing baby bump to a basketball. Considering that her pregnant belly has grown to a size similar to the sports ball, the “Without Me” hitmaker claimed that she found it hard to “spot the difference.”

Making use of Instagram on Friday, April 9, the 26-year-old singer shared photos of her baring her growing belly. Placing a basketball next to her bump, she wrote a ticklish caption, “These spot the difference games r getting harder every day.”

In the photos, Halsey was captured sitting comfortably on a big chair cradling a basketball in one hand and her belly in the other. The “Eastside” singer wore a nude bralette that she matched with a pair of black and white tie-dye sweatpants. She also let loose her brunette hair.

<br />

The mom-to-be has been documenting her pregnancy and sharing it on Instagram. A week ago, she showed off her baby bump in an animal-print dress and pink cropped sweater. The post came along with a caption that read, “A pink, plump, and purrfect morning. (Sorry for all the puns).”

<br />

Back in January, Halsey shocked fans and followers by announcing that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. At that time, she took to her Instagram account to unveil her growing pregnant belly.

The photo that Halsey posted on January 28 displayed her wearing a rainbow halter bralette with low-rise light blue jeans as she posed atop a silky backdrop. The “Now or Never” singer simply captioned the post, “Surprise!” Along with it, she added a bottle, rainbow and baby emojis. She tagged Alev, hinting that he is the father of her baby.

<br />

Halsey’s pregnancy news came nearly five years after she opened up about her 2016 miscarriage. In a Rolling Stone interview, she got candid about her struggles with reproductive health, revealing that she had become pregnant the year before, but suffered a miscarriage right before a show. Despite the loss, she went ahead with the performance.

The ex-girlfriend of G-Eazy further admitted to beating herself up over the miscarriage. She reasoned that she wanted “to be a mom more than [she wants] to be a pop star, more than [she wants] to be anything in the world.”