Panthers acquiring Brandon Montour from Sabres

Montour, like many Buffalo players, was on the chopping block amid the Sabres’ disastrous season. However, the right-shot defenseman is having a solid campaign, scoring 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 38 games.

Montour is playing on a one-year, $3.85 million contract and will be a rental for the Panthers unless the two sides come to an agreement on an extension.

The Panthers are third in the Central Division with a 26-11-4 record, keeping pace with the first-place Carolina Hurricanes and second-place Tampa Bay Lightning. Montour will provide Florida some much-needed depth on the blue line following Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury.