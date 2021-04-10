Panthers acquiring Brandon Montour from Sabres

The Florida Panthers have reportedly acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Buffalo Sabres, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.
Full details of the move remain unclear.
Montour, like many Buffalo players, was on the chopping block amid the Sabres’ disastrous season. However, the right-shot defenseman is having a solid campaign, scoring 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 38 games.
Montour is playing on a one-year, $3.85 million contract and will be a rental for the Panthers unless the two sides come to an agreement on an extension.
The Panthers are third in the Central Division with a 26-11-4 record, keeping pace with the first-place Carolina Hurricanes and second-place Tampa Bay Lightning. Montour will provide Florida some much-needed depth on the blue line following Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury.