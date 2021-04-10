Over 1 billion people worldwide use a MS Office product or service

MS Office skills pay off in the job field
There’s nary a job out there that doesn’t require some knowledge of Microsoft Office. Just creating the resume to apply for a position benefits from it. It simply makes sense that the workforce-at-large not only familiarize themselves with all that this software has to offer but also become adept in its use.
From administrative assistants to accountants, from information clerks to business analysts, the fact that there are 1.2 billion MS Office users worldwide makes it obvious that this is a required skill. Thus promoting your knowledge on the subject when seeking employment, and indeed putting it all to good use after you land the job, is in everyone’s best interest.
MS Word is more than just a word processing program. Excel does far more than create rows and columns of data. PowerPoint is not simply for presenting a slideshow. These three popular components of MS Office offer so much more than meets the eye. With hands-on training, you could uncover what makes these programs so powerful and how they will not only increase your marketability but your efficiency as well.
In 2019, a State of Software study surveyed 1,600 people in order to understand the effect that software can have on the daily lives of workers. It was discovered that nearly 95 per cent agreed that software can make them more productive at work, while over half thought having the right software at their fingertips allows them more free time outside the office. Of course, just having the software is one thing. Learning how to leverage its fullest potential is quite another.
This Microsoft Office for Beginners Training Bundle is the perfect starting point. But don’t let the name fool you. While there is no doubt that it is ideal for the newbie, even seasoned users can stand to learn something from it. Offering three courses covering those most widely used programs, you will receive a solid grounding in Excel basics and then some. You will learn to create sales-winning presentations with PowerPoint and uncover some of the time-saving secrets of Word that will lead to higher proficiency and better-looking documents. All these skills will give you and your employer the ability to cut costs and save time.
Valued at almost $400, but now available for only $12.99, this must-have MS Office training is a true investment in your future.
