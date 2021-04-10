Natasha Bedingfield Viral Unwritten TikTok Dance

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUUUUR SKIN!”

Any millennial worth their salt recognizes this woman as Natasha Bedingfield, giver of bops like “These Words,” “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “Love Like This,” and, of course, “Unwritten.”


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

If you weren’t a pre-teen jamming out to a playlist of just her, Michelle Branch, Vanessa Carlton, and Nelly Furtado on a chunky iPod Nano, did you even live??

In the early ’00s, you couldn’t leave your house without hearing one of her songs. Not to mention 2010’s Easy A which, if memory serves, was just two hours of Emma Stone singing “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

Well, it looks like today’s teens are finally discovering Natasha’s greatness — because a remix of her song, “Unwritten” has gone viral on TikTok. The remix, titled “Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P,” was first uploaded by TikTok user @escoupp in February, but most ‘Tokers are recreating one of two choreographed dances, by @rony_boyy and @gleefuljhits, respectively.

@rony_boyy

Had to run the mall video back with more people 🔥🔥 // dc me // W @yvngflickk @jubi2fye @christianjp._ @digitalvibezinc @nicolee.southh #fyp

♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣

…and not just TikTok. Fans are singing Natasha’s praises on Twitter, too.

Once in my life, I want to hear “unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield in the club. When I tell you I’m going UP.

Once in my life, I want to hear “unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield in the club. When I tell you I’m going UP.


Twitter: @KaylarWill

*See's Natasha Bedingfield trending* Me: 🎶REACHING FOR SOMETHING IN THE DISTANCE SO CLOSE YOU CAN ALMOST TASTE IT RELEASE YOUR INHIBITIONS FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN NO ONE ELSE CAN FEEL IT FOR YOU ONLY YOU CAN LET IT IN 🎶

*See’s Natasha Bedingfield trending*

Me:

🎶REACHING FOR SOMETHING IN THE DISTANCE
SO CLOSE YOU CAN ALMOST TASTE IT
RELEASE YOUR INHIBITIONS
FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN
NO ONE ELSE CAN FEEL IT FOR YOU
ONLY YOU CAN LET IT IN 🎶


Twitter: @LColeman1998

In an IG post from this weekend, the singer wrote, “The essence of ‘Unwritten’ is about how wonderful, unexpected things can happen at any moment, and these TikTok dances I keep seeing recently couldn’t be more wonderful and unexpected!”

@natashabedingfield

#duet with @rony_boyy *this dance to my song is brilliant – oh help! Now I gotta learn it🤪 👏thank you @escoupp your sound is wicked

♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣

“It’s a real joy to attempt to keep up (even if I make a fool of myself!). I’m working my way up to the badass moves that @ronyboyy first did to the @therealesco.upp sound. It looks impressive but really complex. Maybe one of the OG dancers in these amazing videos can teach it to me, or I might need @derekhough to help me learn it! Thanks to all for this beautiful surprise. It’s all Unwritten.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR