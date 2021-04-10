Natasha Bedingfield Viral Unwritten TikTok Dance

“FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUUUUR SKIN!”
Any millennial worth their salt recognizes this woman as Natasha Bedingfield, giver of bops like “These Words,” “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “Love Like This,” and, of course, “Unwritten.”
In the early ’00s, you couldn’t leave your house without hearing one of her songs. Not to mention 2010’s Easy A which, if memory serves, was just two hours of Emma Stone singing “Pocketful of Sunshine.”
…and not just TikTok. Fans are singing Natasha’s praises on Twitter, too.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!