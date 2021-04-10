NASCAR race weather updates: Rain threatens to delay Martinsville night race

The first night race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season might last well into Saturday or be pushed back to Sunday because of rainy conditions at Martinsville Speedway.

The National Weather Service forecast for Martinsville put the chances of rain Saturday at 80 percent. That would make the scheduled 8 p.m. ET green flag for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 highly unlikely.

Rain has already affected the first race of the weekend at Martinsville, the Xfinity Series event Friday night. NASCAR suspended the race after 89 of 250 laps and will complete it at noon ET Sunday.

Below is what we know about the weather forecast and conditions NASCAR will monitor as it tries to get Saturday’s race completed.

NASCAR race weather updates

Start with NASCAR’s battle against the elements Friday night. Showers over the track halted the Xfinity race around 9:30 p.m. ET. This was the radar about an hour later.

The race was suspended after about a three-hour delay and multiple attempts to dry the track.