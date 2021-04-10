NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2021 night race

Will Mother Nature allow NASCAR Cup Series drivers to complete Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway?

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first night race of the 2021 Cup Series season, could be delayed or postponed with possible rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Weather has already impacted the weekend schedule, as NASCAR suspended Friday night’s Xfinity Series race and announced it would be completed Sunday.

If the rain holds off, Sporting News will be tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s Saturday night race at Martinsville. Follow along here for complete results from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern)

7:30 p.m. — Yep, the rain is coming down at Martinsville Speedway.

7:05 p.m. — It looks like the initial start time for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 may be pushed back.

NASCAR race start time today

FS1’s coverage of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET.

Mike Joy will call the race alongside analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.

NASCAR lineup at Martinsville

Here’s the complete starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway: