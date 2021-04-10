NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2021 night race

Will Mother Nature allow NASCAR Cup Series drivers to complete Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway?
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first night race of the 2021 Cup Series season, could be delayed or postponed with possible rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Weather has already impacted the weekend schedule, as NASCAR suspended Friday night’s Xfinity Series race and announced it would be completed Sunday.
If the rain holds off, Sporting News will be tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s Saturday night race at Martinsville. Follow along here for complete results from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.
NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights
(All times Eastern)
7:30 p.m. — Yep, the rain is coming down at Martinsville Speedway.
7:05 p.m. — It looks like the initial start time for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 may be pushed back.
NASCAR race start time today
FS1’s coverage of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET.
Mike Joy will call the race alongside analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.
NASCAR lineup at Martinsville
Here’s the complete starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|17
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|22
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|23
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28
|JJ Yeley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|36
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|37
|James Davison
|15
|Rick Ware Racing