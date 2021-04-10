Home Sports NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2021 night race

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, results, highlights from 2021 night race

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

Will Mother Nature allow NASCAR Cup Series drivers to complete Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway?

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first night race of the 2021 Cup Series season, could be delayed or postponed with possible rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Weather has already impacted the weekend schedule, as NASCAR suspended Friday night’s Xfinity Series race and announced it would be completed Sunday.

If the rain holds off, Sporting News will be tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s Saturday night race at Martinsville. Follow along here for complete results from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern)

7:30 p.m. — Yep, the rain is coming down at Martinsville Speedway.

7:05 p.m. — It looks like the initial start time for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 may be pushed back.

NASCAR race start time today

FS1’s coverage of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET.

Mike Joy will call the race alongside analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.

NASCAR lineup at Martinsville

Here’s the complete starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

Start pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
4Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
7Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
8Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
9Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
10Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
11Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
12Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
13Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
14Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
15Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
16Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
17Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
20Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
21Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
22Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
23Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
24Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
25Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
27Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
28JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
29Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
30Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
31Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
32Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
33Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
34Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
35Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
36BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
37James Davison15Rick Ware Racing

RELATED ARTICLES

©