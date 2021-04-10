Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters -group By Reuters

© Reuters. Armed security officer climbs over a gate before proceeding to the upper floor of a building, during crackdown in Bago
2/2
(Reuters) – Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.
Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said. AAPP and the Myanmar Now news portal said 82 people were killed.
