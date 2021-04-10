Masters 2021 tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch Saturday’s Round 3

Wait, it’s time for the Masters? Again?

Yes, the PGA Tour’s best players are heading to Augusta National only a few months removed from the 2020 tournament, which had been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Masters is back to its typical spot on the schedule, and this time around, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance to watch as a strong field battles for the right to wear the green jacket.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Masters, including a list of tee times (updated daily) and the complete TV schedule.

MORE: Watch the Masters live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Watch the Masters live

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS.

Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.

Masters TV schedule 2021

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

LIVE: Follow SN’s leaderboard for Masters scores & more

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

Date Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16 Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

MORE: Stream morning coverage of the Masters live on ESPN+

Masters tee times 2021

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Saturday’s Round 3.

Round 3: Friday, April 10

Tee time (ET) Pairing 9:40 a.m. Ian Poulter, Paul Casey 9:50 a.m. Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz 10 a.m. Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson 10:10 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari 10:20 a.m. Webb Simpson, Christian Bezuidenhout 10:30 a.m. Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann 10:40 a.m. Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen 10:50 a.m. Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal 11 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Harris English 11:20 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler 11:30 a.m. Kevin Na, Gary Woodland 11:40 a.m. Jon Rahm, Marin Laird 11:50 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson Noon Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd 12:10 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson 12:20 a.m. Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood 12:30 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre 12:40 a.m. Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland 1 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones 1:10 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners 1:20 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith 1:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele 1:40 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ 1:50 p.m. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger 2:10 p.m. Brian Harman, Marc Leishman 2:20 p.m. Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

Masters purse 2021

The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million.

Masters Tournament odds for 2021

Johnson (+950) is the favorite to win the 2021 Masters, according to odds from DraftKings. That means a $100 bet on Johnson would result in a $950 payout.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1150), Justin Thomas (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1200) round out the top five on DraftKings’ odds list.

Golfer Odds Dustin Johnson +950 Bryson DeChambeau +1100 Jordan Spieth +1150 Justin Thomas +1150 Jon Rahm +1200 Rory McIlroy +1900 Patrick Cantlay +2050 Xander Schauffele +2300 Brooks Koepka +2800 Collin Morikawa +3150 Daniel Berger +3500 Paul Casey +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Viktor Hovland +3500 Patrick Reed +3500 Webb Simpson +3500 Cameron Smith +3500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000 Sungjae Im +4150 Tyrell Hatton +5000 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Lee Westwood +5000

Where is the Masters in 2021?

The 2021 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Par: 72

72 Distance: 7,475 yards

Masters past winners