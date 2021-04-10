Masters 2021 tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch Saturday’s Round 3

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
5

Wait, it’s time for the Masters? Again?

Yes, the PGA Tour’s best players are heading to Augusta National only a few months removed from the 2020 tournament, which had been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Masters is back to its typical spot on the schedule, and this time around, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance to watch as a strong field battles for the right to wear the green jacket.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Masters, including a list of tee times (updated daily) and the complete TV schedule.

Watch the Masters live

TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS.

Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.

Masters TV schedule 2021

DateTime (ET)TV channel
Thursday, April 83-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Friday, April 93-7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Saturday, April 103-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Sunday, April 112-7 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

DateTime (ET)Coverage
Thursday, April 89:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 99:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Featured Groups
 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 1010:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 1110:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured Groups
 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Amen Corner
 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Holes 4, 5, 6
 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.Holes 15, 16

Masters tee times 2021

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Saturday’s Round 3.

Round 3: Friday, April 10

Tee time (ET)Pairing
9:40 a.m.Ian Poulter, Paul Casey
9:50 a.m.Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz
10 a.m.Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson
10:10 a.m.Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari
10:20 a.m.Webb Simpson, Christian Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m.Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann
10:40 a.m.Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen
10:50 a.m.Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal
11 a.m.Charl Schwartzel, Harris English
11:20 a.m.Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler
11:30 a.m.Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
11:40 a.m.Jon Rahm, Marin Laird
11:50 a.m.Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson
NoonHenrik Stenson, Brendon Todd
12:10 a.m.Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson
12:20 a.m.Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
12:30 a.m.Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre
12:40 a.m.Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland
1 p.m.Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones
1:10 p.m.Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
1:20 p.m.Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m.Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1:40 p.m.Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ
1:50 p.m.Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
2 p.m.Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger
2:10 p.m.Brian Harman, Marc Leishman
2:20 p.m.Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

Masters purse 2021

The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million.

Masters Tournament odds for 2021

Johnson (+950) is the favorite to win the 2021 Masters, according to odds from DraftKings. That means a $100 bet on Johnson would result in a $950 payout.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1150), Justin Thomas (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1200) round out the top five on DraftKings’ odds list.

GolferOdds
Dustin Johnson+950
Bryson DeChambeau+1100
Jordan Spieth+1150
Justin Thomas+1150
Jon Rahm+1200
Rory McIlroy+1900
Patrick Cantlay+2050
Xander Schauffele+2300
Brooks Koepka+2800
Collin Morikawa+3150
Daniel Berger+3500
Paul Casey+3500
Tony Finau+3500
Viktor Hovland+3500
Patrick Reed+3500
Webb Simpson+3500
Cameron Smith+3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick+4000
Sungjae Im+4150
Tyrell Hatton+5000
Hideki Matsuyama+5000
Lee Westwood+5000

Where is the Masters in 2021?

The 2021 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

  • Par: 72
  • Distance: 7,475 yards

Masters past winners

YearWinnerWinner’s share
2020Dustin Johnson$2.07 million
2019Tiger Woods$2.07 million
2018Patrick Reed$1.98 million
2017Sergio Garcia$1.98 million
2016Danny Willett$1.8 million
2015Jordan Spieth$1.8 million
2014Bubba Watson$1.62 million
2013Adam Scott$1.44 million
2012Bubba Watson$1.44 million
2011Charl Schwartzel$1.44 million
2010Phil Mickelson$1.35 million
2009Angel Cabrera$1.35 million
2008Trevor Immelman$1.35 million
2007Zach Johnson$1.31 million
2006Phil Mickelson$1.26 million
2005Tiger Woods$1.26 million
2004Phil Mickelson$1.12 million
2003Mike Weir$1.08 million
2002Tiger Woods$1.08 million
2001Tiger Woods$1.08 million
2000Vijay Singh$828,000

