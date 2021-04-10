Masters 2021 live scores, updates, highlights from Saturday’s Round 3 leaderboard

If the weekend play at the Masters Tournament is anything like the first two rounds, then we’re in for an exciting finish at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Justin Rose is in control at the top of the leaderboard heading into Round 3 at 7 under par, the same score he carded after one round. Things looked dire in the second round when he carded four bogeys on the front nine, but he overcame the bad start with four birdies — three on the back nine — to finish even for the round.

He remained a stroke ahead of second-place golfers Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman, who are at 6 under through two rounds. That shows just how perilous the greens can be at the Masters — and just how incredibly well golfers will need to play to win the most storied major in golf.

And the greens will only get faster as play continues into moving day. Rose certainly doesn’t have a big enough lead to rest on his haunches. Marc Leishman and Jordan Spieth are tied for third at 5 under; Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ and Hidekyi Matsuma are tied for sixth at 4 under.

It is still anyone’s tournament. Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights of the 2021 Masters leaders and featured groups. Follow for complete results from Saturday’s Round 3 at Augusta National.

Masters leaderboard 2021

Masters live updates, highlights from Saturday’s Round 3

All timeas Eastern

11 a.m.: Three holes, two birdies for Phil Mickelson. That moves him to 1 over for the tournament.

What channel is the Masters on today?

Live Masters coverage shifts to CBS for Saturday’s Round 3. The network will pick up the action starting at 3 p.m. ET. If you want to tune in before that, Masters.com is the only place to watch morning coverage of each round free before network coverage begins.

Paramount+, the new CBS streaming platform, will also have early coverage beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET (subscription required).

Here is the full breakdown of the Masters TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Masters tee times for Saturday