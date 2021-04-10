Marshmello Wins as Judge Throws Out ‘Happier’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

WENN

The lawsuit launched by Artem Stoliarov against the EDM artist over allegations that the DJ supertstar ripped off his lyrics for Bastille collaboration has been dismissed by a judge.

AceShowbiz –

A lawsuit against dance superstar Marshmello has been rejected by a judge.

Artem Stoliarov, also known as Arty, sued the star for copyright infringement and other damages after claiming he plagiarised his Bastille collaboration, “Happier”.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff argued that 19 out of 20 notes in the DJ’s four-bar synthesiser for “Happier” were identical to Arty’s 2014 remix to OneRepublic‘s “I Lived”, which he believed Marshmello first heard him play live at one of his old shows.

However, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez ruled on Thursday (08Apr21) that Arty had given up ownership of the remix composition in his contract, which read, “I acknowledge and agree that the services rendered (or to be rendered) by Remixer hereunder do not entitle Remixer or me to any ownership or financial interest in the underlying musical composition.”

Judge Gutierrez said that the contract means Arty has no grounds to sue and added in his ruling, “From the terms of the contract it is clear that Plaintiff disclaimed ‘any ownership or financial interest’ in the Remix Composition. As such, Defendants are entitled to summary judgment on Plaintiff’s infringement claims because Plaintiff disclaimed his ownership and financial interests in the Arty Elements.”

“Happier” was released in 2018. It peaked at No. 2 on both U.K. singles chart and Billboard Hot 100. It also held the record for most weeks spent at the top spot on the US Dance/Electronic Songs chart, with 69 weeks as of January 2020.