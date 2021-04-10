Lorenzo Sonego reaches Sardegna Open final By Reuters

Third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego rallied to beat second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy.

Sonego, 25, was up 3-0 in the second set before Fritz rallied to claim the set. Sonego opened the third set with breaks in Fritz’s first three service games and quickly closed out the match.

Sonego, seeking his second title, will face Laslo Djere of Serbia in the final. Djere stunned fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-2, 6-0 to claim the other final spot.

Djere, who has two career titles, has split a pair of matches with Sonego previously.

Andalucia Open

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta held on for a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a semifinal match in Marbella, Spain.

Carreno Busta finished with eight aces in beating Ramos-Vinolas for the third time in four meetings.

Waiting for Carreno Busta in the final is another countryman, Jaume Munar, who beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the other all-Spanish semifinal.

–Field Level Media

