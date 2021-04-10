Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $246.347 by 14:25 (18:25 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $16.298B, or 0.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.946B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $219.220 to $246.347 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.98%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.871B or 3.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $192.3714 to $246.3471 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 41.35% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,940.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.69% on the day.

was trading at $2,138.39 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,119.485B or 55.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $246.630B or 12.12% of the total cryptocurrency market value.