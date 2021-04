The Tampa Bay Lightning are loading up for another Stanley Cup run ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the Bolts acquired Columbus Blue Jackets veteran defenseman David Savard on Saturday. Savard was initially traded to the Detroit Red Wings, who then sent him to Tampa Bay.

The Lightning sent the Red Wings a fourth-round pick and gave the Blue Jackets a 2021 first-rounder and a 2022 third-round selection. Tampa Bay also received Brian Lashoff.