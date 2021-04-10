Ledger faces class action from phishing scam victims By Cointelegraph

Ledger faces class action from phishing scam victims
Ledger and Shopify (NYSE:) have been hit by a class-action lawsuit over a major data breach that saw the personal data of 270,000 hard wallet customers stolen between April and June 2020.
Phishing scam victims John Chu and Edward Baton filed the lawsuit in California against the crypto wallet provider and its e-commerce partner Shopify on Tuesday.
