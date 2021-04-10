Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Posts Birthday Photo

“You knock my socks off.”
Of course, one of the people wishing Kristen a happy day was her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.
“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family,” Dylan wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of Kristen and her dog, Cole. “Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”
Kristen and Dylan have been together for two years, meeting on set years ago but then reconnecting at a mutual friends birthday party.
Although the couple keep things pretty private, Kristen previously told Howard Stern that she told Dylan that she loved her after only two weeks of dating: “It was really late and we were in some shitty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out. I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so fucking in love with you.’ Like, done.”
And I couldn’t help but notice…a certain ring…on a certain finger in Dylan’s birthday post???
Either way, the happiest of birthdays to K-Stew!
