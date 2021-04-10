Kevin Durant backs James Harden for MVP

James Harden has put together a tremendous campaign since getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets.

He is averaging 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 games with the Nets. Many have made the case that he deserves to be this year’s MVP, including Harden himself.

“I feel like I am the MVP,” he said during a press conference last month, via ESPN. “I mean, it’s just that simple. I don’t want to be speaking individually on myself. I am just going to leave it at that.”

This past week, his teammate Kevin Durant offered his thoughts on Harden’s MVP candidacy.