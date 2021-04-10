Kerry Washington Deletes Heavily-Criticized DMX and Prince Philip Tweet

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ actress’ tribute to the rapper and the Duke of Edinburgh sparks outcry as she wonders what the two late figures ‘are chatting about together at the pearly gates.’

AceShowbiz –

Kerry Washington has come under fire over her tweet about DMX and Prince Philip. The Emmy-winning actress was among celebrities who paid tribute to the late rapper and British royal, who passed away on the same day, but her statement has sparked fans’ outcry.

Offering her condolences in a combined post, the Olivia Pope of “Scandal” wrote on Friday, April 9, “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip [sic] are chatting about together at the pearly gates?” She added in her tweet, “My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”

Needless to say, her cringe-inducing remark has raised some red flags as some took issue with how Kerry compared both men. “The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place…now miss washington please….,” writer Hunter Harris tweeted. Another wrote back to the actress, “The f**k you talking about? Why would a colonizer and DMX have to say to each other? Log out and get some fresh air.”

“I knew something was wrong with you when you spent 5 years on TV tying your hair up at night. Goof a**,” a third critic slammed the “Little Fires Everywhere” star. Another called her out, “You so dumb and f**k your tv shows and movies!” Many others demanded that she remove the tweet in question as one wrote, “Pleeeease delete! Wtf is she on?”

Washington has apparently noticed the criticism and she has since deleted her controversial tweet. The 44-year-old didn’t bother to replace it with a new one and has not offered an explanation either.

DMX passed away at White Plains Hospital in New York, one week since he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. His family said in a statement to the press, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” the statement continued to read. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

As for Prince Philip, he also died on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The announcement also mentioned that “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The palace has announced that it will not be holding a state funeral for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.