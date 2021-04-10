Kelly Clarkson Admits to Pooping in a Trash Can Backstage

Instagram

Speaking with country star Clint Black on her show, the ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer reveals a backstage incident when her stomach was ‘wrecked up’ from a meal she’d had and she ended up destroying a trash can.

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Clarkson has revealed one of the most embarrassing experiences in her life. In a new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, the “Since U Been Gone” candidly admitted that she once pooped in a trash can backstage.

The 38-year-old songstress made the confession when speaking to Clint Black about his upcoming talk show “Talking In Circles”, in which Sarah Evans talked about peeing during a gig. She first spilled, “I’ll tell you right now, there was one time … it wasn’t pee, my friend.”

“I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food and I literally, we were in an arena and I shouldn’t tell this story but like I said, I don’t have a filter,” the mother of two continued. “I had to run backstage to my quickchange. I grabbed this poor trash can and boy I destroyed it.”

The winner of “American Idol” season one then acknowledged, “It was bad. It was bad, Clint. And we might have to edit this out but I’m just saying.” She then argued, “It happens! What are you supposed to do?”

The embarrassing moment aside, Kelly and Clint made use of the conversation to talk about how he hopes to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary with his wife Lisa Hartman Black. “We’ve been planning something for a while but with the whole COVID thing we don’t know if it’ll work or not,” the 59-year-old crooner stated. “We are wanting to do a lot of traveling.”





Kelly’s interview with Clint came after she disclosed that she was afraid to cover “Despacito”. When speaking to Luis Fonsi during a backstage moment on “The Voice“, she shared, “I just realized something… You have the one song in history that I’m afraid to cover – ‘Despacito’.”

In response to Kelly’s statement, Luis urged, “Oh, come on, you have to cover it now.” She then replied back, “I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time… But you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave that alone!’ ”