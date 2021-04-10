Kardinal Offishall Proud to Be Trusted With Senior VP Role at Universal Music Canada

Instagram

The ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker, who is known for his reggae and dance hall-influenced music, has been the company’s Creative Executive Director of Artists and Repertoire since 2013.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper and producer Kardinal Offishall is stepping up his credentials as a music industry executive after taking on a new senior role at Universal Music Canada.

The “Dangerous” hitmaker, who is known for his reggae and dance hall-influenced music, first stepped behind the scenes at the label in 2013, when he was appointed Creative Executive Director of the company’s artists and repertoire (A&R) team, and after working in various additional roles, he’s now been promoted to Senior Vice President of A&R.

“Whether it was intentional or the by-product of hard work and excellence, I was able to stand on the shoulders of giants who came before me,” Kardinal shared in a statement. “I’ve seen the world several times over and am able to dream with my eyes wide open, because the bar kept being raised by those brave enough to lift it to unseen heights.”

<br />

He added, “This new Senior Vice President, A&R, position at Universal Music Canada is about me continuing to prepare my shoulders, so that many others can stand taller than I did and have the opportunity to showcase their gifts on a global stage.”

“Where I’m from, the phrase ‘dare to dream’ is a real warning, because without endurance and an uncanny ability to navigate through many storms – you can end up eternally picking up the pieces of broken promises and regret.”

“I am proud to be taking steps forward with Jeffrey Remedios, who as CEO, has placed great responsibility in my hands. Today, I walk so that the next generation can run. Forward movements forever, until we all fly.”