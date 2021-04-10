Justin Bieber Treats Students and Staff at L.A. Elementary School to Private Concert

Instagram

Hours after performing for the charity event, the ‘Holy’ crooner and his wife Hailey Baldwin hit up the star-studded party in West Hollywood with their old pals Drake, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Justin Bieber has used his time for a good cause amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than two weeks after spreading the word of God at a Los Angeles prison, the “Sorry” hitmaker visited an elementary school in the city to treat its students and staff to a private concert.

In a clip obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 8, the 27-year-old Canadian native could be seen singing a few of his latest songs including “Holy”. He was also accompanied by his wife Hailey Baldwin during the event.

For the outing, the “What Do You Mean” singer donned a white sweater underneath an open checked shirt, jeans and a black beanie. His model wife, who was seen hanging out backstage during the show, opted to go with a light brown jacket, black pants and an army green face mask.

Justin held the concert in collaboration with Baby2Baby, a “nonprofit organization providing essential items to children in need across the country.” He additionally detailed on Instagram, “In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.”

Hours after performing for the charity event, Justin and Hailey hit up the star-studded party in West Hollywood with their old pals Drake, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Also in attendance were Kendall’s beau Devin Booker, Tyga, Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Pia Mia.

This came over two weeks after Justin went to the California State Prison of L.A. County to carry out his evangelical mission. A representative of The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spilled to TMZ that he visited the facility with his pastor on March 22 to support its faith-based programs.