JLS Star Marvin Humes Plans Wedding Vow Renewal for 10th Anniversary

The British boybander and his wife Rochelle are expected to renew their wedding vows with their kids in attendance when they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Singer Marvin Humes and his TV presenter wife Rochelle Humes will renew their wedding vows next summer.

The couple – who have Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, four, and Blake, five months, together – want their kids to see them exchange vows and think the best time to reaffirm their commitment to one another will be 10 years to the day they first tied the knot.

Marvin said, “It’s definitely on the cards.”

“We’d love for the kids to see us get married as they weren’t here the first time around. We’re working on it! It will be in July next year.”

“We want to do it on the exact 10-year anniversary date.”

The JLS singer admitted fatherhood has been the “best thing in the world” and, though it can be “testing” at times, he wouldn’t change a thing about having his children.

He gushed, “It’s the best thing in the world. It’s totally changed me.”

“It’s about three kids looking up to me every day. I’m so proud of them.”

“It’s the little things like bathing them and combing their hair. Or doing dances and dressing up as Spider-Man, like I did for Vale’s birthday.”

“Of course, you have to have patience and some times are testing – but it is the most rewarding job in the world to be a parent.”

Marvin added, “The family is complete. There are no more kids on the cards, unfortunately. We’re done!”

“We’re lucky and we have three beautiful, healthy children.”

“The house is hectic and I don’t get a lot of sleep, so we’re done.”