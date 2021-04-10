Garth Brooks to Kick Off 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days, Blake Shelton and Maren Morris Among Lineup

WENN/Avalon/Patricia Schlein

In a rare move amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the 125th edition of the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration will be held at full capacity with 19,000 fans being allowed to attend.

AceShowbiz –

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will help to deliver the festival experience live music-starved fans have been craving by headlining the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days event this July.

The 125th edition of the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration will be a star-studded affair, with Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde among the artists set to perform.

Brooks will kick off the 10-day event on July 23, while Thomas Rhett and his singer dad, Rhett Akins, will be sharing the stage on July 24.

<br />

In 2020, the event was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said in an interview, “What this pandemic means is we just can’t come together. We really have to stay apart so we can come together again sooner rather than later. It’s clear that we just aren’t going to be ready for this.”

About its return in 2021, Contract Acts chairman Randy Krafft said in a statement, “We are so glad to be sharing this lineup for 2021 tonight. It has been a long year for all of us and we can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Frontier Park.”

And, in a rare move amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the gathering in Cheyenne, Wyoming will be held at full capacity, with 19,000 fans allowed to attend “with no mask requirement”, reports Billboard.com.

However, organizers, who had to scrap plans for the 2020 celebrations due to the pandemic, have promised there will be increased cleaning and sanitizing across the venue, where guests will be asked to frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer, as well as cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing.