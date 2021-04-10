Former Mrs. Sri Lanka Arrested After Snatching Crown From Current Winner

Instagram

Caroline Jurie has been taken into police custody after stealing the crown from her successor Pushpika De Silva at the pageant competition, leaving the latter with a head injury.

The former Mrs. Sri Lanka has been arrested for snatching the crown from her successor at a beauty pageant on Sunday (04Apr21).

Seconds after Pushpika De Silva was named the winner of the event, Caroline Jurie, who was there to hand over her title, stunned organisers by grabbing the crown and the microphone and claiming the beauty queen was ineligible to become Mrs. Sri Lanka – because she’s a divorcee.

“There is a rule that you all have to be married and not divorced,” she said. “So I’m taking my first steps and saying that the crown goes to the first runner up.”

De Silva, who is not divorced, received a head injury that needed medical attention in the crown grab, which prompted an investigation into Jurie’s actions, and the former pageant winner and model Chula Padmendra were arrested and charged with “simple hurt and criminal cause,” according to the BBC.

Both have been released on bail and are expected to appear in Colombo Magistrates Court on 19 April (21).

De Silva has already been re-crowned.

Pushpika De Silva issued a statement following the dramatic incident. She explained in a Facebook post that she’s separated from her husband but not divorced. “If I wasn’t fit at the beginning of this tournament they could have removed me,” she wrote.

“So, even though that symbolic crown has been snatched from my head, I would like to inform you that I have already taken the necessary legal action for the injustice and insult that has taken place,” she continued.

She also took aim at Caroline Jurie, “Finally, I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!!”