Ford, VW Battery Supplier Said to Reach Deal to Avoid Import Ban

Article content (Bloomberg) — The South Korean supplier of electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. for Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG has reached a last-minute deal with its chief rival, said people familiar with the situation. Saturday’s move averts a 10-year import ban on SK Innovation Co.’s products and protects thousands of jobs in the politically important state of Georgia. The companies had no immediate comment. The U.S. International Trade Commission had issued the import ban Feb. 10 based on what it called an “extraordinary” effort by SK Innovation to destroy evidence in a trade-secret case lodged by fellow South Korean rival LG Chem Ltd.’s LG Energy Solution Co. unit. The ITC did carve out time to let SK Innovation import components for batteries to be assembled in Georgia for Ford and Volkswagen vehicles. The ban was scheduled to take effect April 11, unless President Joe Biden overturned it on public policy grounds. South Korea government officials and Biden administration pushed the companies to reach an agreement instead. The case prompted an extraordinary effort to lobby the Biden administration, with near-daily meetings over the past weeks involving officials from a dozen government agencies and officials from both companies and the automakers, as well as Georgian politicians on both sides of the political aisle.

Article content EV Push SK Innovation argued the order would undermine Biden’s push for more American-made electric vehicles as part an effort to combat climate change. LG Energy, which makes batteries for General Motors Co. in Michigan, said such a decision would weaken policies to protect trade secrets — a long-standing issue in U.S. talks with China — and that the carve-outs ensures Ford and Volkswagen had time to adjust. The commission said it had already taken the president’s policies into account when fashioning a carve-out that allows SK Innovation to bring in components needed for Ford’s EV F-150 pickup for four years, and for Volkswagen’s American ID.4 SUV line for two years. Neither carmaker was appeased. LG Energy accused SK Innovation of stealing billions of dollars’ worth of crucial information on how to make batteries, enabling it to win the contracts from Ford and Volkswagen. SK Innovation denied receiving or using any confidential information from the LG Energy employees it hired. SK Innovation is nearing completion of one facility in Georgia and is already making battery samples, while a second facility is about 20% complete and projected to be done next year. A second phase is planned that would bring SK Innovation’s total investment to about $5 billion and create 6,000 jobs, the company has said. Non-Captive Plant In addition to making the batteries for Ford and Volkswagen, the SK Innovation plant would be the nation’s largest so-called non-captive plant, meaning it would be able to adapt for other manufacturers, the company has said.