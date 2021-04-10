Five NHL players who could get traded at the deadline

With the Monday NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, many teams will be making final moves in preparation for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Several teams have already made trades. However, more players could find themselves in a new destination very soon. With that being said, here is a list of the biggest names who could move at the deadline:
Sabres left wing Taylor Hall
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
This season has been hideous for the Buffalo Sabres, who have won only nine games. So it’s no surprise that one of the team’s big-name players could be on the move ahead of Monday’s deadline.
Taylor Hall is arguably the best player available for teams looking for scoring depth ahead of the playoffs. The 29-year-old is having a down year, with only two goals and 17 assists in 37 games, but could see improvement on a better team.
Hall is playing on a one-year, $8 million deal and is reportedly open to signing an extension with any team that trades for him. The Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche have been rumored to be interested in the Calgary native.
Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
The Columbus Blue Jackets‘ season is beginning to slip away from them. With star defenseman Zach Werenski now out for the season with a hernia, the best course of action for the Jackets is probably to sell their pending free agents.
Veteran forward Nick Foligno is in the final year of his six-year, $33 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The 33-year-old is not a top-line producer at this point, but he can still provide teams with offensive depth ahead of the playoffs.
Foligno has seven goals and nine assists in 42 games this season. The New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens have reportedly shown interest in him.
Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Nashville Predators are clinging to the fourth spot in the Central Division. However, it’s unclear if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.
If the Predators decide to sell, veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm could be on the move. The 30-year-old would likely command the highest price of any Predator who might be traded.
Ekholm has one year remaining on his contract at $3.75 million and would serve as more than just a rental for any team acquiring him. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Nashville is looking for a first-round pick, an elite prospect and a third asset in exchange for Ekholm.
The Bruins and Winnipeg Jets are reportedly among teams interested in acquiring the left-shot defenseman.
Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
The Anaheim Ducks find themselves toward the bottom of the NHL standings for the third season in a row. The team is in need of some significant changes, and moving one of the few tradeable assets on the roster could net an interesting return.
Rickard Rakell is an attractive option for teams looking to add depth up front. He is 27-years-old and has one year remaining on his contract at $3.9 million.
A move would benefit Rakell individually. He has seven goals and 15 assists in 37 games this season, but his numbers have dropped every year since the 2017-18 campaign as the talent around him dwindles.
The Bruins, Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly interested in the winger.
St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Blues are on the playoff bubble and currently sit fifth in the West Division with an 18-16-6 record. Because of this, the team could opt to sell at the trade deadline.
One player in St. Louis who has generated the most trade rumors is Mike Hoffman. The 31-year-old hasn’t necessarily been a fit in Craig Berube’s system and could give the Blues some nice assets if he gets traded.
Hoffman has nine goals and 12 assists in 36 games played. Although his numbers are down across the board, he could help out several playoff-contending teams this season.
The Ontario native is playing on a one-year, $4 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Other names to keep an eye on
There are plenty of other players who could be dealt at the deadline, including:
- Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo
- Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier
- Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund
- St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn