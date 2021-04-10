Five NHL players who could get traded at the deadline

This season has been hideous for the Buffalo Sabres, who have won only nine games. So it’s no surprise that one of the team’s big-name players could be on the move ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Taylor Hall is arguably the best player available for teams looking for scoring depth ahead of the playoffs. The 29-year-old is having a down year, with only two goals and 17 assists in 37 games, but could see improvement on a better team.

Hall is playing on a one-year, $8 million deal and is reportedly open to signing an extension with any team that trades for him. The Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche have been rumored to be interested in the Calgary native.