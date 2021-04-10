EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $6.8473 by 20:45 (00:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 4.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.4620B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.5540 to $6.8476 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.94%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.9321B or 1.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7364 to $7.0821 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 70.20% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,340.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.87% on the day.

was trading at $2,139.03 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.50%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,128.9766B or 54.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.1139B or 12.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.